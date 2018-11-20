Roku streaming sticks fall in price for Black Friday

Looking for a streaming device on the cheap? The Roku Streaming Stick+ and Express devices have fallen to their lowest ever price as part of Argos Black Friday. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday Deals hub.

The media streaming market is a pretty crowded place, but Roku has done well to stand out with its streaming stick. So it’s a no-brainer to jump on this deal from Argos, which sees the Roku Express drop to £20 and the Roku Streaming Stick+ to £50.

Roku Express and Streaming Stick+ - Argos Black Friday Deal Roku Express It’s hard to dispute what the Express offers, with its comprehensive selection of apps, straightforward interface and platform agnostic approach. Roku Streaming Stick+ A good streaming device that gives you everything you want, with none of the hassle. Also supports 4K HDR streaming.

That’s a pretty impressive saving on the Streaming Stick+, which has an RRP of £80, with this version capable of streaming 4K HDR images.

Roku is platform agnostic when it comes to apps so you can expect the likes of Amazon Video, Netflix and the Sky Store to be available alongside a number of catch-up TV apps including BBC iPlayer and All4. And if you want to listen to music then Spotify and Deezer are some of the services you can expect on that side.

We gave both Roku streaming sticks a enthusiastic review when we had a look at them earlier this year. The Streaming Stick+ is a slender media player, with a smorgasbord of media apps available either in HD or 4K. The Roku Express focuses on HD streaming but is no less better in the performance stakes. The image is sharp and detailed and like the Streaming Stick+, it’s an accessible and easy to use device.

