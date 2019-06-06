Broaden your viewing horizons by introducing the Roku Streaming 4K Smart TV Stick to your living room. Offering over 150,000 TV series and films, there’s now a £10 discount at Currys PC World in time for Father’s Day.

Plug-in your Roku Streaming Stick into the back of your TV and you’re away. With a whole host of options to flick through, Roku goes above and beyond to provide a giant library of worthy watches. Originally £59.99, you can now buy with £10 off to celebrate Father’s Day for the not too shabby price of £49.99.

Much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku allows you the ease of plugging into your TV and having instant access to a number of streaming apps, including the ever-popular Netflix, as well as Now TV and respective on demand services like iPlayer.

Boasting 150,000 films and TV shows to dive into across both free and paid for channels, it’s unlikely you’ll run out of anything to watch. However, if you do fall into these unlikely waters, there is one thing that makes the Roku Streaming Stick stand out above the rest. With the ability to mirror the screen of your phone onto the TV, there’s even more flexibility of what you throw up on the bigger screen.

With 4K resolutions, you can stream to your hearts content with an incredible 4K Ultra HD display. Even better, you can even bring the entertainment outside. Including an enhanced WiFi receiver, your Roku Streaming Stick will strengthen your connection and stretch the Internet bubble that little bit further. TV outside? Now you’re talking.

Partial to a binge watching session? The Roku Streaming 4K Smart TV Stick should be your choice, especially if the screen-mirroring feature speaks to your streaming needs. Now reduced by £10, there has never been a better time to benefit from quality streaming, all packed into one device for just £49.99 at Curry PC World.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.