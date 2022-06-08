 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Roku may be seeking a sugar daddy, but would Netflix be interested?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix is the subject of reports exploring its potential interest in Roku, the maker of set-top boxes and televisions often used to stream its vast library of TV shows and movies.

According to a Business Insider report, Roku could be about to resurrect its historic relationship with Netflix, only on a much grander scale than when the first streaming box arrived in 2008.

The first ever Roku player was actually designed internally at Netflix, but when the content company decided not to launch an own-branded device, it was spun out into Roku as the first affordable streaming player. Netflix was an early investor to the tune of $6 million, but any acquisition now would likely add a whole bunch of zeroes to that figure.

The speculation today comes following the closure of the trading window for Roku employees. The reason, BI sources say, is the internal chatter among the company’s employees is that Netflix is circling and considering a bid.

“Employees are buzzing about the possibility of the possibility of an acquisitions – and their talk and hopes are pinned on Netflix,” the report says. “Employees at Roku have been discussing the possibility of a Netflix acquisition in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Trusted Take

It’s not clear whether the interest is reciprocated from Netflix, but considering Netflix is available on every conceivable platform already the benefits of such an expensive acquisition aren’t immediately apparent.

The acquisition of a hardware company, which also makes branded television sets as well as set-top boxes and streaming sticks, could give Netflix more opportunities to shape its future.

The company’s expansion into gaming is also something to consider. It may like to have its own operating system to present its content. Elsewhere, with Netflix about to offer ad-supported plans, it may be looking to acquire Roku’s advertising network.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Ads? Live shows? Netflix is failing, its saviour is the TV model it tried to replace

Ads? Live shows? Netflix is failing, its saviour is the TV model it tried to replace

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
Apple TV’s big Oscar win is a slap in the face for Netflix

Apple TV’s big Oscar win is a slap in the face for Netflix

Chris Smith 2 months ago
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.