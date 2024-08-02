Roku launches new and affordable Veltech TV range

We thought there couldn’t be any more Roku TVs coming to the UK, but we were wrong as the streaming/interface tech company has announced new Veltech Roku TV screens.

Roku describes these TVs as being competitively priced compared to its rivals, and these models are available from AO.com, so if you want them, that’s where you’ll need to go.

Sizes are 32- and 40-inch for the HD models, while there’s a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen available. These TVs are for smaller spaces and would likely make a good option for a second room or bedroom if you’re short on space for a bigger screen.

As you’d expect from any Roku TV, customers have a wide selection of entertainment apps to enjoy whether through local and “glocal” apps such as iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and others. With a Freeview tuner you’ll also be able to catch live linear broadcasts through the TV.

Roku says that the aim is to give customers a personalised experience, and that’s achieved through Roku Search, which looks to make finding shows and movies across streaming apps easier than before, with the ability to see what shows are available for free or sort them via price. Automatic updates will ensure you won’t need to worry about not having the latest features, while the you’ve got the choice of the remote, voice control, or mobile app for interacting with the TV.

About the new launch, Richard Halton, Country Manager at Roku UK, said: “the new Veltech Roku TV range marks another milestone in our TV partnership programme and sees the integration of Roku’s seamless streaming capabilities with Veltech’s impeccable TV quality. These new models are exceptional value for consumers and provide them with the perfect immersive viewing experience. We are committed to providing our customers with even more choice from their Roku TV experience, maintaining our position as a leading provider of streamed entertainment.”