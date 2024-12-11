Roku launches keenly priced QLED TV models on Amazon UK

Roku has announced that it has partnered up with CHiQ on a new series of affordable QLED TV sets for the UK market, which are now available on Amazon.

The QLED CHiQ Roku TV represents only the second QLED TV model Roku has released in the UK after it teamed up with TCL back in 2022.

These 4K TVs come in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes, and offer punchy QLED panel technology with full HDR10 support. There’s also Dolby Audio support, as well as HDMI 2.1 and USB 2.0 ports for all your connectivity needs.

In terms of design, the QLED CHiQ Roku TV goes with a low key frameless look that should make it as suited to wall mounting as its is for freestanding on a TV cabinet.

What with this being a Roku TV, an intuitive UI is a given. We’ve encountered Roku OS numerous times over the years, and have always found it to be impressively easy to use.

In his review of the JVC LT-43CR330 Roku TV earlier in the year, AV Editor Kob Monney called Roku OS “simple, responsive, and accessible”, with a clean layout and full access to all the usual streaming services.

Think BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, My5, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+, among others. You can also access music services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

There’s a powerful universal search function included, which will show up content results ordered by price. All of this is searchable using your voice, courtesy of Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Home support.

The QLED CHiQ Roku TV is available to buy from Amazon now. The 43-inch model costs just £249.99, while the 50-inch model will set you back a mere £299.99. Those are crazy low prices for a pair of well-specced 4K TV sets.