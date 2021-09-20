Roku just announced the new Streaming Stick 4K with Roku OS 10.5

Roku has launched the Roku Streaming Stick 4K with support for Dolby Vision and the ability to boot up to 30% faster than previous streaming sticks.

If a 4K Roku device sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus which launched way back in 2017. Four years later and Roku has unveiled what it claims is its fastest and most powerful streaming stick yet.

The Streaming Stick 4K features a processor capable of booting up to 30% faster than previous Roku devices and there’s support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, which should result in a vivid and like-like image.

The lack of Dolby Vision was one of the cons listed in our Streaming Stick Plus review, so it’s great to see the feature available on the new streaming stick.

The redesigned long range wireless receiver on the Streaming Stick 4K offers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds for speedier performance and you can control both the streaming stick and your TV with one voice command-compatible remote.

You can also control the streaming stick with your Alexa or Google Assistant smart speaker, access Siri and HomeKit on the device and stream content from your Apple devices using AirPlay 2.

Meanwhile, Roku OS 10.5 brings with it a number of new features, including Roku Voice support on more channels, a new Home tab in the Roku Mobile app to browse and save content, a new Music and Podcast row with Spotify support, voice entry enhancements and improvements when listening with wireless headphones.

“The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favourite for years and we’ve redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever”, said VP of Retail Product Strategy at Roku, Mark Ely.

“It’s super-charged so you can stream in beautiful 4K and Dolby Vision even at a distance from your router and tucked neatly behind your TV. Whatever your streaming needs, we’ve got an incredible product lineup that features innovations from our singular focus on the TV streaming business”.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available for £49.99 from October, while Roku OS 10.5 will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks.