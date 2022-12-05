Roku and TCL’s QLED sets arrive in UK to dramatically undercut Samsung

The TCL QLED TV sets running the Roku OS have arrived on UK soil for the first time.

The RC630K sets, which come in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch flavours, can be nabbed now from Currys from just £319.99 for the smaller, ranging up to £699.99 to the largest.

Renowned for the value-for-money proposition, the TCL Roku QLED sets have become favourites for American homes seeking a great set without the massive outlay. Now Brits can join in the fun.

For that significantly lower price point – you’ll still get 4K resolution and with all of the most popular high dynamic range standards – including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG. From an audio perspective, there’s also Dolby Atmos support.

The highlight, though, is the Quantum Dot LED technology from which QLED derives its name. Samsung has hung its hat on QLED as the key rival to OLED in the last couple of years, and the TCL sets enable viewers to access that technology with a well-stocked and popular smart TV interface.

That means all of the key streaming apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, and BT Sport will be on board; negating the need for an additional set-top box. There’s also the Roku Channel, which features originals like Original Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and access to paid music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

It also has Freeview built-in, and support for Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so it’s a pretty complete proposition with some advanced display tech and all of the modern standards.

We’ll be looking to put this set to the test in the weeks and months to come.