The Roidmi X20 is a smart cordless vacuum cleaner that can also mop

We’ve seen a lot of cordless vacuum cleaners here at Trusted Reviews, but the Roidmi X20 is bringing something new: it’s a cordless vacuum cleaner that can also mop at the same time. Launching in the UK soon, it will be the first vacuum cleaner from Roidmi, a company owned by the Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi.

As well as the motorised brush, the Roidmi X20 has a plug-in mopping cartridge. This uses a gravity-fed drip system to saturate a microfibre cloth, so that the X20 cleans hard floors at the same time as vacuuming. It’s a similar system to those used on many robot vacuum cleaners, such as the Roborock S6 – Roborock is a company that has had investment from Xiaomi. Without testing, it’s hard to say how good the mopping system will be, but we’d expect it to help tidy up hard floors, but it’s likely that you’ll still need a proper mop to clean up deeper stains.

Roidmi is pushing the X20 as a smart vacuum cleaner, which means that it can connect to the companion app on your smartphone. The app will tell you the battery status, bin fill level and filter condition. The latter is particularly useful, as it can help you identify when you need to perform periodic maintenance on the vacuum cleaner to keep it working at maximum efficiency.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a vacuum cleaner with an app, as the Tineco Pure One S12 also has an app, giving similar control to that Roidmi is offering. With that vacuum cleaner, we found that the app was interesting at first, but then we rarely used it; we prefer the approach with the Dyson V11 Absolute, which has a built-in screen to tell you what’s going on and when things like filters need changing.

We saw the X20 at this year’s IFA show in Berlin. Finished in soft-touch plastic, it’s a great-looking vacuum cleaner and one that looks quite expensive: at £449, it’s about mid-range for cordless models. In the box, you get seven tools, including the motorised floor brush, powered pet tool, a brush and crevice tool.

Battery life is quoted at 60 minutes on the standard power setting, dropping to 12 minutes on the highest setting. Such a drop is common with cordless vacuum cleaners, and the maximum setting only needs to be used for cleaning up tougher spills.

We’ll have a full review of the Roidmi X20 soon, once full UK models are available in the country.

