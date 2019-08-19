Asus’s ROG Strix Go 2.4 is the ‘first wireless headset’ for Nintendo Switch

Not content to corner the PC gaming market, Asus is gunning for those who game on the go, with its ROG Strix Go 2.4 wireless headset, just announced at Gamescom 2019.

Asus is claiming the ROG Strix Go 2.4 as the first wireless headset in the world that’ll work with the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, which surely makes it a shoe-in for the forthcoming Nintendo Switch Lite.

The ROG Strix Go 2.4 uses Wi-Fi (the 2.4GHz frequency, naturally), instead of Bluetooth for a more stable connection, and thanks to the supplied Type-C USB-Wi-Fi dongle, virtually any phone with a USB-C port will be able to be easily paired with these cans.

Asus is clearly thinking of Black Shark 2, Nubia Red Magic 3, or even ROG Phone buyers here, but if you’re fond of gaming on a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Huawei Mate 20 Pro, then a pair of ROG Strix Go 2.4s should appeal to you, too. In a pinch, you could even use this on a gaming laptop, if you’ve got a spare USB-C port going.

Perhaps anticipating that the dongle will likely get easily lost by less attentive gamers, Asus is throwing in a free carry case with every ROG Strix Go 2.4.

ROG senior product director Kris Huang said that as well as making for a more stable connection, the Wi-Fi connection means that gamers benefit from a sound boost as well.

“We paired the 40mm Asus Essence drivers with an airtight chamber design [on the ROG Strix Go 2.4] and we passed the Hi-Res Audio certification. Standard Bluetooth cannot pass such certification. The sound quality is just beautiful.”

Other features of the ROG Strix Go 2.4 include a boom mic which uses intelligent software (called an ‘AI algorithm’ by Huang) to cleverly cut off background noise, and has been given seals of approval by TeamSpeak and Discord.

At the Asus press conference at Gamescom 2019, Huang played a clip of some test audio recorded on the ROG Strix Go 2.4 and two other unnamed headsets, and sure enough, the software did appear to do a good job of isolating and cancelling out background keystroke noise. While impressive, it’s unlikely to be an issue for most Nintendo Switch gamers though.

Until we go ears-on with a pair, we’ll have to take Huang’s word for it that the ROG Strix Go 2.4 headphones are indeed capable of producing beautiful sound. Prices and release dates for the ROG Strix Go 2.4 are still TBC – until then, keep checking back for updates here and on our Gamescom 2019 news hub.

