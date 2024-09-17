Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

ROG Phone 9 leak suggests small improvements for Asus gaming phone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Leaked specifications for the Asus ROG Phone 9 suggest that the new gaming phone champ could be much like the last one.

Tipster Wisdom Pikachu has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to reveal early specs details on the Asus ROG Phone 9, which will likely take a bow in China towards the end of this year, which a global presentation in early 2025.

The post includes what appears to be a screen grab from China’s 3C certification platform for partial corroboration. The leaker mentions that the new gaming phone will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is just about the least surprising thing they could have said.

This could be backed by 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which was the top spec for the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. The mention of 65W charging would also be unchanged from the current phone.

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 15 Plus for a steal

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 15 Plus for a steal

You can get a certified refurbished iPhone 15 Plus in ‘excellent’ condition for just £699 from Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Excellent’ condition
  • £699
View Deal

The tipster also notes that the ROG Phone 9 will sport an upgraded display, though it’s unclear as to what form this upgrade will take. The ROG Phone 8 had a 6.78-inch AMOLED with an FHD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2500 nits, which remains a pretty competitive spec.

That brightness spec could always be bolstered, and it’s also possible that Asus would boost the resolution to QHD. The latter wouldn’t be the most gamer-friendly tweak to make, but then that appears to be the direction of travel the series is running in.

Asus really stirred things up with the ROG Phone 8 series, completely revamping its gaming phone brand to be more mainstream-friendly and less overtly gamery. Indeed, the ROG Phone 8 was so ‘normal’, Asus effectively reused the design for the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra just a few short months later, with mixed results.

You might like…

New Tile trackers with SOS aim to reclaim crown from Apple AirTags

New Tile trackers with SOS aim to reclaim crown from Apple AirTags

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
watchOS 11 is out now, but Apple Watch SE 3 won’t hit ’til 2025

watchOS 11 is out now, but Apple Watch SE 3 won’t hit ’til 2025

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Download iOS 18 now and watch your friends on Android smile

Download iOS 18 now and watch your friends on Android smile

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Netflix streams to dry up for these older iPhone and iPad models

Netflix streams to dry up for these older iPhone and iPad models

Chris Smith 3 days ago
In-flight WiFi is getting a serious upgrade – and it’ll be free

In-flight WiFi is getting a serious upgrade – and it’ll be free

Chris Smith 4 days ago
iOS 18 to introduce major deterrent for iPhone thieves

iOS 18 to introduce major deterrent for iPhone thieves

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words