ROG Phone 9 leak suggests small improvements for Asus gaming phone

Leaked specifications for the Asus ROG Phone 9 suggest that the new gaming phone champ could be much like the last one.

Tipster Wisdom Pikachu has taken to Chinese social network Weibo to reveal early specs details on the Asus ROG Phone 9, which will likely take a bow in China towards the end of this year, which a global presentation in early 2025.

The post includes what appears to be a screen grab from China’s 3C certification platform for partial corroboration. The leaker mentions that the new gaming phone will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, which is just about the least surprising thing they could have said.

This could be backed by 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage, which was the top spec for the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. The mention of 65W charging would also be unchanged from the current phone.

The tipster also notes that the ROG Phone 9 will sport an upgraded display, though it’s unclear as to what form this upgrade will take. The ROG Phone 8 had a 6.78-inch AMOLED with an FHD+ resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2500 nits, which remains a pretty competitive spec.

That brightness spec could always be bolstered, and it’s also possible that Asus would boost the resolution to QHD. The latter wouldn’t be the most gamer-friendly tweak to make, but then that appears to be the direction of travel the series is running in.

Asus really stirred things up with the ROG Phone 8 series, completely revamping its gaming phone brand to be more mainstream-friendly and less overtly gamery. Indeed, the ROG Phone 8 was so ‘normal’, Asus effectively reused the design for the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra just a few short months later, with mixed results.