MediaTek is set to release the gaming-focused Helio G90 processor, which could usher in a new wave of cheaper gaming phones.

The G90 will be the first processor in MediaTek’s new G-Series gaming chip lineup. While gaming phones like the Asus ROG Phone and Xiaomi Black Shark already exist, the devices still use regular processors – with some gaming-related enhancements in other areas. MediaTek’s new G-Series chips will be tailored for gaming.

According to Gizchina, the G-Series will arrive on July 30 and focus on gaming performance and low-latency play. While we don’t yet know any exact specifications, the Helio G90 is expected to have much-improved GPU performance and scale over MediaTek’s previous chips.

MediaTek is known for being a budget phone chip provider – meaning we would expect this to also apply to its gaming phones. While there may be a premium for enhanced gaming performance, it can be expected that G-Series phones would come below the price of most of the gaming phones we’ve already seen.

For example, the Asus ROG Phone first retailed at around £800 RRP. Devices housing MediaTek processors usually come in around the £300-£400 mark.

We first heard about the impending announcement of the Helio G90 chip a few weeks ago. The news came shortly after Snapdragon revealed its 855 Plus – an enhanced processor expected to be used on the Asus ROG Phone 2.

It will be interesting to see what the first gaming phone using the MediaTek’s new G-Series will be. The current range of gaming phones has proven to be a success – here at Trusted Reviews, we thought the original Asus ROG Phone was a gem.

Our four-star review said: “If you’re a regular person, that just does the odd bit of casual Candy Crush, the ROG Phone is complete overkill. If, however, you’re the sort of person that salivates at ridiculously over the top products like the ROG GX800 and Acer Predator 21 X, you’ll probably love it”.

