Rock Band VR for Oculus Rift finally puts you centre stage

Have you ever wanted to stand in front of a crowd of thousands and shred your favourite rock songs on a classic Fender Strat? Well, pretty soon you’ll be able to do just that… virtually speaking.

At The Game Awards 2015 on Thursday night, Oculus announced it is teaming with Harmonix to bring a version of Rock Band 4 exclusively to the Oculus Rift.

The “only on Oculus” game was confirmed by Oculus VR founder Palmer Lackey during the event, as the Facebook-owned firm gears up for the Rift’s consumer release in early 2016.

Details remain thin on the ground right now, but it was revealed DragonForce’s Through the Fire and Flames – a phenomenally difficult track with more solos than a Star Wars cosplay convention – will be one of the playable tracks.

While the illusion of rocking out like a champ with a plastic guitar was always the major appeal of the Rock Band / Guitar Hero games, it’s about to get a whole lot more immersive.

You might want to leave the stage dives to the pros though, or you’ll be through the living room window before you know it.

We can only hope Harmonix has a multiplayer mode where all of your mates can get on the act too. If they’re going for realism perhaps there’ll be a Tour Bus Level where band members virtually hook up with groupies, tip back the JD and do copious amounts of heroin?

You can check out the Oculus boys horsing around with DragonForce plus some early gameplay footage from Rock Band VR for Oculus Rift in the video below.