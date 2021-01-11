Roborock S7 robot vacuum aims to make cleaning way easier

We’ve seen Roborock’s robot vacuum cleaners and mops get better and smarter with each iteration, but the Roborock S7 goes up another level, promising to automate cleaning so that you have to spend less time manually editing the map.

As with its recent predecessors, such as the S6 MaxV and S5 Max, the S7 can mop at the same time as it vacuums. Thanks to the new VibraRise technology, the S7 has an automatic mop lift feature. As soon as the robot detects that it’s on carpet, it can lift its mop section and turn off the water supply, so you no longer need to set no-mop zones in the map. The S7 will also raise its mop when cleaning has been completed and the robot is on its way to the dock, to ensure that your floors stay clean.

VibraRise is also designed to improve the quality of mopping. Thanks to its sonic technology, the mop actually scrubs at the floor, letting the S7 deal with tougher stains; previous models have used a static mop that cleans as it moves over the surface. In the app you can change the scrubbing setting to between 1650 times/min to 3000 times/min.

With 2500Pa of suction, the S7 is as powerful as the previous lead product, the S6 MaxV, plus Roborock has an upgraded main brush that improves suction. And, there’s a 5200mAh battery, which gives up to three hours of uninterrupted cleaning in quiet mode – judging by past models, this is more than enough to perform a few cleans before needing to be recharged.

Control is through the same Roborock app, and you get the same quality mapping features that make the robot really stand out from its competition.

The S6 will go on sale in the US on 24 March, priced at $649. A UK launch is confirmed and we’ll bring you more detail, a price and a review in the coming months.