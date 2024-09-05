Roborock QRevo Curv and Edge robots can clean corners and lift themselves over obstacles

Roborock continues to evolve what robot vacuum cleaners are capable of with the launch of some new robot vacuum cleaners. The two higher-end models are the Qrevo Curv and Edge, which both have the brand-new AdaptiLift Chassis.

Qrevo Curv and Edge

AdaptiLift Chassis lets the robots lift themselves off the ground by up to 10mm. The primary purpose of this is so that the robot can adapt to a wider range of carpets and rugs, lifting itself to clean effectively without getting trapped or tangled.

Combined with an 18,500Pa suction, the QRevo Curv and Edge models should be able to clean any environment deep.

AdaptiLift can also operate to lift the front, rear, left or right of the robot. The aim of this system is to let the QRevo Curv and Edge navigate over obstacles, such as sled-leg tables, and climb thresholds of up to 3cm. And, the robots can manage multi-height thresholds of up to 4cm.

A new dual anti-tangle system is in place, which uses the new DuoDivide Main Brush. Short bristle rollers with spiral blades direct hair towards the dustbin without any tangling.

Similar to the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, both models have the FlexiArm Technology, with an extendable side brush and right-side mop. With both able to move out from the robot’s body, the Qrevo Curv and Edge can better clean corners and the edges of rooms.

Both robots come with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0, which washes the mopping pads at 75°C.

Qrevo Slim

At just 8.2cm high, the Qrevo Slim is, according to the company, the industry’s slimmest “3D ToF navigation robot vacuum”. Being slimmer makes it easier for the Qrevo Slim to dart under low furniture, so it should be able to reach some areas that other robots can’t.

New to this robot is the StarSight Autonomous System, which uses dual-light 3D ToF technology. It uses a high-density laser array alongside an RGB camera for precise navigation and obstacle recognition and avoidance.

Recording height and depth data, the Slim can recognise 73 types of obstacles. The company says that system also improves reaction times to unexpected obstacles, such as pets: when a furry friend is detected, the robot can halt its main brush and adjust its trajectory.

The Qrevo Slim has 11,000Pa suction power, a FlexiArm Side Brush and Mop, and is compatible with the Multifunctional Dock 3.0.

The Qrevo Curv and Slim will be available on 9 September for €1499.99 and €1299.99, respectively (UK pricing is not available).