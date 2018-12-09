River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream: Watch the Copa Libertadores final online

The Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors will finally take place this weekend. Our guide will help you find a live stream online for the Superclasico between South America’s greatest football rivals.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate is among the biggest games in world football and, it’s fair to say, the two top clubs in Argentina, and their respective fans don’t like each other very much.

A hotly contested first leg in Boca’s famous La Bombonera stadium ended in a 2-2 draw leaving the tie finely poised. However, the second-leg was postponed twice in November following an attack by River Plate supporters on the Boca Juniors team bus.

Read more: Eleven Sports

As such, the game has been shifted to Spain due to safety concerns, something no-one is particularly happy about. However, the second leg is still taking place in one of the world’s great sporting cauldrons, the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game, which has been dubbed the most eagerly-awaited in the history of South American footy, is scheduled to kick off at 8:30pm local time, which is 7:30pm UK time, on Sunday December 9. There are a number of ways to tune into to the final, but let’s start with the free option.

The Freesports channel in the UK is televising the game live, with coverage starting at 7:25pm. The channel is available through a number of different providers.

Freeview: Channel 64

Sky: Channel 422

BT TV: Channel 64

Virgin Media: Channel 533

Freesat: Channel 252

TalkTalk TV: Channel 64

Freesports is also available to stream view the online TV player service which can be found here.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber and prefer their live sports coverage, the broadcaster will also be showing the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm UK time.

BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the BT Sport app and website. Here are the quick-links you need to get started.

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, it’s surprisingly affordable – and you can find out how to do so here. Note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

Sign up to BT Sport today

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what’s poised to be an almighty scrap.

Share your predictions for River Plate vs Boca Juniors by tweeting us @TrustedReviews.