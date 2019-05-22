Riot Games is reportedly working with parent company Tencent to bring its hit mobile online battle arena (MOBA) League of Legends to mobile.

This comes from a report from Reuters, who claim that several sources have confirmed the story, claiming that Riot and Tencent have been working on the game for over a year.

This comes after claims several years ago that Riot had fought against making a mobile version of League of Legends.

None of this ever came to light, but this impasse was supposedly what led to the creation of mobile MOBA Honour of Kings, which launched in November 2015. The game, known as Arena of Valor in worldwide markets, has since become the world’s highest grossing MOBA.

On the other side, League of Legends is starting to decline slightly in revenue after ten years on the market. It’s still making a reported $1.4 billion, but the thing with capitalism is that, well, you can always be making a little more, right?

It’s still packing in players, with Newzoo also claiming that some 24.7 percent of all core PC gamers played the game in April. The exact number is own known, but it can’t be started how vast an audience this is.

Speaking to Reuters, Amsterdam-based NewZoo analyst Gu Tianyl said: “League of Legends is not doing as well as it used to and so Riot badly needs a new way to monetise the game, especially considering that it is Riot’s only game.”

If a mobile version launched, most players wouldn’t notice much of a difference. However, Asian markets largely prefer mobile-based experiences. We shouldn’t expect it any time soon though, sources suggest that the launch won’t be in 2019. With some luck, we’ll see it at the League of Legends World Championships, when the finals take place in Paris later this year.