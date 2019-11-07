Rio Ferdinand is launching ‘Train Effective’, an app that introduces players to UEFA-standard football training and pushes them to learn more about the game.

Former England and Manchester United defender, Ferdinand, and app founding coach Nick Humphries, teamed up with former Freeletics and Adidas directors to design the training platform. They hope it will democratise access to top level football coaching.

The app combines some fitness tracking elements with classroom-type learning about different aspects of football and even lessons in developing a successful footballing mentality.

Train Effective features hundreds of exercises and lessons, all masterminded by UEFA licenced coaches and top athletes.

Rio Ferdinand said: “Technology’s growing impact on sport is something I’ve championed since my playing days and was the driving force behind my online magazine Five and YouTube channel. Joining the Train Effective movement is the next step in that journey as tech inspires future generations of sport star.”

“Nick’s story and his vision for Train Effective, to democratise access to elite sports coaching is so inspiring for anyone pursuing a career in the game and it channels the same passion I had from a young age. That’s why I think the expert plans available on Train Effective are really valuable, as it gives any aspiring player the chance to develop their skills, regardless of their background.

The app also introduces competitive elements through the use of leaderboards and community challenges. The app creators hope this will encourage users to push themselves further and enjoy the community aspects of the app.

Ferdinand said: “It’s the type of thing I would have loved to have used when I was growing up! I am really excited to be partnering with Nick on his vision, and bringing my own experiences and passion to the project. I can’t wait to see what the future holds as we build a community of like-minded footballers together to pursue their own dreams.

Currently the premium version is available in three (£49.99), six (£79.99) and twelve (£119.99) month plans. In the US prices are similar, with a three-month sign-up coming in at $69.99. Six months costs $99.99 and 12 months costs $159.99.

We’re interested to see how Train Effective develops and what users tell us about the app now it’s available to download. There are, of course, some positive testimonies from players available on the site, but now the app is open to crash-testing from the general public we will see how valuable its tools really are. Watch this space.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…