Ring’s new AI search will tell you who’s been pooping in your yard

Amazon-owned smart home company Ring has announced a new AI-based Smart Video Search that could give users an easier time unearthing footage from their security cameras and video doorbells.

The new feature rolling out to Ring Premium subscribers will enable users to make advanced text-based queries to give them a better idea of what’s happening around their homes and businesses.

The feature goes beyond the current notifications for package, person and doorbell rings by making it easier to track down other motions, without scrolling through the events captured by the app.

So, for example, you could search for “raccoon in the backyard last night” as a potential remedy for why your bins are strewn across the yard.

If you search for something like “red bicycle in the driveway” you might be greeted with some heartwarming footage of your kids learning to ride bikes.

If you’re on the lookout to discover the identity of the dog that’s been dropping its guts on your lawn while you’re at work, this feature might help you narrow it down. Or, if you have an indoor suspect you believe may have been raiding the fridge for your favourite dessert, then this feature will help.

Initially, the feature will enable users to search for animals, locations, packages, people, time, vehicles, weather, and activities, like jumping, running, playing, or riding.

In a blog post, Ring adds: “Smart Video Search is one of Ring’s most advanced AI features. It’s powered by Ring IQ—which is a combination of Ring AI technology and in-house expertise—and uses Visual Language Modeling (VLM) to match text to images and quickly deliver results. Instead of scrolling through your video footage to figure out who ate the last of the ice cream or why the garbage cans are knocked over, you can type queries directly into your Ring app to quickly pinpoint the right moment.”

The AI search capacity will be rolling out in public beta.