These burglar-watching Ring Video Doorbells are a Black Friday steal

A video doorbell isn’t just about convenience, it’s a way to add security to your front door. With a permanent wired connection, the £149 Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an excellent way to keep your home safe, and terrific value as part of Amazon’s Black Friday 2018 UK deals bonanza. And, for ease of installation, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now just £129.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
At just £20 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no-brainer at such a low price.
A sleek-looking doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro replaces your existing wired doorbell, giving you a 1080p camera that you can use to have a two-way conversation with anyone on your doorstep.
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a similar product, which can be connected into an existing wired doorbell, or you can just use its rechargeable battery instead for even easier installation. For houses without a doorbell or that currently have a battery powered model, this is a perfect upgrade.
Whether you’re telling a courier where to leave a parcel or sending a door-to-door salesman packing, these video doorbells make it look as though you’re in when you’re out. Footage is saved to the cloud, so should you capture anything dodgy going on, you can share it with the police and help get a conviction.
All of that for £139 for the Ring Pro is remarkable value, given that this is the lowest price that the doorbell has ever sold for and £90 cheaper than the usual £229 selling price. The Ring Video Doorbell is now £50 cheaper than normal at just £129.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
Ring Video Doorbell 2 | 1080p HD Video, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection, Wi-Fi Connected (Satin Nickel)
At its lowest price ever on Amazon, there's never been a better time to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell 2 – which gives you an instant video feed of your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | Kit with Chime and Transformer, 1080p HD, Two-Way Talk, Wi-Fi, Motion Detection (Assorted Colours)
At just £20 more than the Doorbell 2, the slimmer and more ergonomically designed Doorbell Pro is a no-brainer at such a low price.
More Black Friday content
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage
All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage
Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof (Various Colours)
Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker Waterproof (Various Colours)
A fantastic Bluetooth at a phenomenal price. The perfect gift.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.