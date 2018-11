These burglar-watching Ring Video Doorbells are a Black Friday steal

A video doorbell isn’t just about convenience, it’s a way to add security to your front door. With a permanent wired connection, the £149 Ring Video Doorbell Pro is an excellent way to keep your home safe, and terrific value as part of Amazon’s Black Friday 2018 UK deals bonanza. And, for ease of installation, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is now just £129.

A sleek-looking doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro replaces your existing wired doorbell, giving you a 1080p camera that you can use to have a two-way conversation with anyone on your doorstep.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is a similar product, which can be connected into an existing wired doorbell, or you can just use its rechargeable battery instead for even easier installation. For houses without a doorbell or that currently have a battery powered model, this is a perfect upgrade.

Whether you’re telling a courier where to leave a parcel or sending a door-to-door salesman packing, these video doorbells make it look as though you’re in when you’re out. Footage is saved to the cloud, so should you capture anything dodgy going on, you can share it with the police and help get a conviction.

All of that for £139 for the Ring Pro is remarkable value, given that this is the lowest price that the doorbell has ever sold for and £90 cheaper than the usual £229 selling price. The Ring Video Doorbell is now £50 cheaper than normal at just £129.

