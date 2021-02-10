Ring Smart Responses warns doorstep lingerers, adds Alexa answering service

Smart home company Ring has announced a new Smart Responses feature, which enable users to customise quick responses to those who rock-up on the doorstep.

The feature, which was spied within the Ring app this week, has now been confirmed by the Amazon-owned company and has three major tenets. Owners of the Ring Video Doorbells will be able to send quick answering machine-style replies, use Alexa as a concierge and send audible messages to visitors picked-up via the motion detection tech.

First up is Quick Replies, which enables users to set six pre-set responses for when they cannot (or don’t want to) come to the door.

For example, users will be able to send canned responses like “Please leave the package outside,” “Hi! We’ll be right there,” “Hi! Please wait. It may take me a moment to answer,” and “If you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now.” There are other options available within the app.

The next part of the update is called Alexa Greetings and is for Ring Protect subscribers. The tool can ask the visitor how they can help, before asking to take messages, or offering instructions for deliveries.

In a post on the Ring blog, the company says: “Once enabled, you can choose how long Alexa should wait to answer the door, and specify where package deliveries should be left. And once Alexa takes a message, you can view it right within the event history in the Ring App as you would any other event. So no more worrying where your latest package was put or if you missed an important message from a neighbour. Alexa has it covered.”

The final addition to Smart Responses pertains to Motion Warnings, which is available for the wired doorbells, Spotlight Cam Wired, Floodlight Cam and Indoor Cam. When the device detects movement, it will inform the visitor: “Warning – you are now being monitored and recorded by Ring.”

Hopefully that will be enough to deter those seeking to steal packages, or whatever else they shouldn’t be doing on your doorstep.