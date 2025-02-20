Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ring’s new Outdoor Camera Plus offers excellent image quality at a tempting price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Ring has just announced the newest addition to its home security lineup – the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus.

Ring promises that its Outdoor Camera Plus will deliver “brilliant image quality” thanks to its 2K video resolution, wide field of view and Ring’s Low-Light Sight technology which uses image processing to capture “moments with clarity and sharpness” even in near dark conditions.

Powering the the Outdoor Camera Plus’ video is Ring Vision which Ring explains combines “software, hardware and Ring’s internal expertise” for crisp definition. Plus with Dynamic Image processing, your video should deliver realistic colour and clarity, regardless of whether you’re watching live or an older recording.

Although its name might suggest otherwise, the Ring Outdoor Camera Plus is designed for either indoor or outdoor use, thanks to an easy-to-install mount and numerous power options including battery, plug-in and solar.

Like other Ring products, such as the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 which we hailed as the best video doorbell, there’s the option to upgrade to Ring’s subscription plan.

Starting at £4.99/$4.99 a month for its Basic plan, you can receive alerts for people, packages and vehicles and access up to 180 days of video history. 

Ring Outdoor Camera Plus in White
Ring Outdoor Camera Plus. Image Credit: Ring

Or for a pricier £12.99/$12.99 a month, the Ring Home Premium plan offers 24/7 recording which allows you to keep an eye on your home at all times. 

While it is an optional extra, we would suggest the Ring subscription is worth opting for, especially if you have more than one Ring device. Having said that, even without the subscription you can still access key security features such as two-way talk and live view. 

Ring Outdoor Plus indoor use in Black
Ring Outdoor Camera Plus. Image Credit: Ring

Price and release date

The new Outdoor Camera Plus can be pre-ordered today via Amazon.com, with an RRP of £99.99/$99.99. It’s also available in a choice of Black or White, so it’s bound to fit seamlessly in your home.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

