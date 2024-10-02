Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ring Protect becomes Ring Home with the option for 24/7 recording

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Ring Protect, the subscription service for cloud storage and alarm management, has been rebranded as Ring Home, offering some new features, including the option for 24/7 video recording.

More than just a name change, Ring Home revamps the company’s subscription service, adding new features and increasing the number of tiers from two to three.

Under the changes, Ring Protect Basic becomes Ring Home Basic, Ring Protect Plus becomes Ring Home Standard, and a new top-level tier, Ring Home Premium, is now available.

New notifications and 24/7 video recording

The new Ring Home service introduces some new features, although what you get depends on the subscription, with some features only available on the more expensive plans. Here are the main new features:

Video Preview Alerts

Rather than just getting a static thumbnail, Video Preview Alerts will show a short video of what triggered an alert, all without having to open the Ring app. This feature is available on all plans.

Extended Live View

Available with Standard and Premium plans, Extended Live View allows you to watch your camera’s feeds for up to 30 minutes.

Doorbell Calls

This adds the option to have incoming doorbell calls ring your phone as though it were a standard incoming video call. Calls can be answered like a phone call with video available through Live View. Again, this feature is only available for Standard and Premium Subscribers.

Ring Home Doorbell Calls

24/7 Recording

Available only to Premium Users, this feature turns on permanent video recording on select wired cameras (Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) and Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera). With this feature, video is recorded permanently, capturing everything that happens, even events outside of motion zones.

With this feature, Continuous Live View is also enabled, where you can permanently watch the live view from any supported camera.

Ring Home 24-7 Recording

Price and release date

From 5 November, Ring users will automatically be migrated from their existing plan to the equivalent one, with the option to upgrade to the Premium tier. There’s no change in price between equivalent plans, and equivalent plans maintain the same set of features previously available. For example, if you were a Ring Protect Plus subscriber, you will get moved to Ring Home Standard and maintain existing features, such as cellular backup for the Ring Alarm.

Pricing is £4.99 a month (£49.99 a year) for Ring Home Basic; £7.99 a month (£79.99 a year – that’s 1p cheaper) for Ring Home Standard; and £15.99 a month (£159.99 a year) for Ring Home Premium.

