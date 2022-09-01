 large image

Ring Intercom brings smarts to flats

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Ring has continued to develop its smart doorbell, culminating with our current favourite, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, but today the company has shifted its attention to apartment blocks with the Ring Intercom.

A Wi-Fi connected DIY addition to existing audio intercom systems, the Ring Intercom is a smart upgrade for people in flats that can’t install their own doorbell.

Connects to existing system

Rather than replacing the existing intercom, Ring Intercom is designed to work with the existing intercom handset. The system comprises of a battery-powered bases tation that looks similar to the one for the Ring Alarm. As with other Ring products, this base station runs on a Quick-Release Battery pack.

Once installed, the existing intercom handset is plugged into the Ring Intercom base station, turning it from a dumb device into a smart one. As the upgrade requires no structural changes to the intercom systems, both owners and renters can install the system, and remove it should they move.

Smart remote entry

Once installed, the current intercom system works as normal, but notifications are also sent to the Ring app, much in the same way as incoming calls from a Ring doorbell. Here, there’s no video, but audio is sent encrypted to the Ring app, letting users answer the intercom from anywhere in the world. Ring Intercom also supports Remote Unlock, so owners can buzz a caller into the building even if they’re not at home.

There are some additional smart features, too. First, shared users lets the Ring Intercom owner invite friends and family to the app, so that they can let themselves into the building and answer calls as well. That’s similar to the way that shared video doorbells work today.

For Amazon deliveries, the Auto-Verify option lets delivery drivers access the building automatically during set hours, so that packages can be left in a secure area. A similar feature for Auto-Verified Guests, lets guests have limited access to the building, which can be revoked at any time.

Alexa access

Amazon Alexa integration is supported, with notifications from Intercom sounding on compatible smart speakers. And, there’s no need to dive for the app, as Echo speakers can be used for answering incoming calls.

Ring Intercom will launch in the UK on September 28, available for £119.99 from Amazon, and shipping on October 26. We’ll bring you a full review when samples are available.

