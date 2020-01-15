Ring’s first indoor cam is now available in the UK at a great price

Amazon’s home security tech company, Ring, has launched its first ever indoor camera in the UK, and it costs just £49.
The Ring Indoor Cam is compact and can be wall mounted, or simply sat on a work surface, shelf, or… well, wherever you like really. It’s pretty similar to the Ring Stick Up Cam, but smaller and designed specifically for indoor use.
As a result, this camera doesn’t have its own battery and has to be plugged in, in order to function. It also doesn’t have weather-proofing, so really don’t try to use it outside. Not with our weather.
Using the Ring app, users can connect up multiple cameras, and examine all the feeds via a single dashboard. It’s also easy to turn off video recording when you’re at home. An indicator light is used to show when the camera is recording, or if Live View is initiated.
The Ring Indoor Cam is the latest addition to the Ring range, now available in the UK. It allows you to easily monitor an interior area in your home.
The camera features 1080p HD video and loads of features, including motion zones, night vision, two-way talk and motion activated recording.
“We’re excited to bring customers our most affordable camera yet, and provide even more security options with Ring Indoor Cam and the all new Ring Stick Up Cam,” said Jamie Siminoff, the founder of Ring.
The Ring Indoor Cam will provide you with live streaming, from the camera to your devices, via the app, straight out of the box. However, if you want to access recorded footage you need to sign up to a Ring Protect plan, these start at £2.50 a month for one device and go up to £8 a month for as many Ring devices as you want in your home.
