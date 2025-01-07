Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ring gives outdoor cameras a free 2K camera upgrade

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Software updates and new features are part and parcel of any security camera system, but it’s a little more surprising to see that Ring is offering a image quality and resolution update to two of its existing cameras, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro.

2K video resolution

Both cameras launched with a Full HD resolution, but a firmware update coming January 8 2025, will upgrade both cameras to 2K resolution, boosting detail and image quality. What’s more, the update is free of charge for all existing customers, not just people who buy new versions of the cameras.

Ring is a little light on the details, but presumably, both cameras have sensors capable of delivering the new resolution but were locked to output lower-resolution video.

2K footage is processed by Ring Vision, which combines software and hardware to deliver motion smoothing, and balanced colour, contrast and motion smoothing.

We’ve got compatible cameras, so we will update our reviews once the firmware update has been applied.

Vehicle detection

As well as the video upgrade, owners of certain cameras will also have Vehicle Detection as an option alongside People Detection. This feature requires a Ring Home subscription plan, and will initially apply to owners of any of these cameras:

  • Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
  • Spotlight Cam Pro
  • Spotlight Cam Plus
  • Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
  • Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera
  • Indoor Camera (2nd Gen)
  • Battery Video Doorbell
  • Battery Video Doorbell Plus
  • Battery Video Doorbell Pro
  • Video Doorbell Wired
  • Wired Doorbell Pro

This will put Ring’s cameras in a similar league to much of the competition, such as Arlo, which already offers vehicle detection as standard. Ring has said that this update is due in the coming weeks.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

Trusted Reviews Logo

