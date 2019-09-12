Nintendo has announced Ring Fit Adventure. The game is an interesting take on the Wii Fit formula with Nintendo adding enemies and a Fortnite-esque environment.

Ring Fit Adventure launches on the 18th of October on the Nintendo Switch and is bundled in with the Ring Con and Leg Strap. The game sees you jog, squat and pose your way through 20 different worlds in a fantasy setting.

The reveal video is unique, to say the least – the presenters are particularly creepy – but the game itself looks great. Ring Fit Adventure seems a whole lot more fun and video game-like than its Wii Fit equivalent.

The Ring Con looks like it provides an impressive range of trackable exercises with Ring Fit Adventure adapting them into more than 40 in-game Fit Skills – with squat jump catapults and ab crunch shields.

The fantasy setting sees you take on monsters – earning money and experience as you go. Ring Fit Adventure seems like it will have an actual story, with a big muscly dragon as the main antagonist.

Setting up the game seems fairly easy – you won’t need a large board like the Wii Fit. You simply need to place a Joy-Con in the leg strap and attach it to your thigh. For the Ring Con, you slide the Joy-Con onto a clip at one side then hold the grips.

The peripherals can provide a great level of tracking too. If you enter your age and weight, Ring Fit Adventure can measure your activity and calorie-burning. The Joy-Con will also measure your pulse using its IR blaster.

Along with the story mode, Ring Fit Adventure includes Quick Play – mini-games for playing with family and friends. There are some more traditional fitness game modes named Simple and Sets.

Ring Fit Adventure even has a silent mode – providing a low impact set of exercises to not wake up the family or irritate any neighbours.

