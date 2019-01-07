Ring’s new wireless Door View Cam is the smartest peephole ever

Amazon-owned Ring has announced a new video doorbell that sits over the peephole on your front door, among a host of new products unveiled at CES 2019.

The new wire-free Ring Door View Cam is easily installed in place of the existing door viewer and effectively transforms it into a smart security camera, while retaining a traditional peephole for those who aren’t near to their phone to view the video feed.

As with other devices in the range, the new camera features motion detection, two-way talk, and full HD video. There’s also a removable rechargable battery, door activity detection and night vision. Ring says the $199 View Cam offers an impact sensor that will alert users when there’s a knock at the door.

As Ring is owned by Amazon, there’s built-in Alexa compatibility, enabling users to speak commands like “show me my front door” to devices like the Echo Show, Echo Spot or Fire TV range.

The company also says the smart alerts will be rolling out to all cameras in the range in 2019. They include adjustable motion detection, motion verification, motion stop and person detection. The device will launch in the US ‘later this year’, while the UK is also on deck for a 2019 release.

Also announced on Monday is a new range of Ring Smart Lighting, which is designed for outdoor use. When the lights detect motion they’ll be triggered, while also alerting integrated Ring Doorbells and Cams.

The range of smart lighting is priced from $17.99 to $99.99 and are available to pre-order from Amazon today ahead of March shipping. The devices will come to the UK later this year.

The company is also adding new and improved smoke alarms, carbon monoxide monitors and a flood and freeze sensor to its range of smart home products.

