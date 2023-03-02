 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ring brazenly puts key camera features behind paywall and users are fuming

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon-owned smart home company Ring has announced it is placing a host of essential, and currently free, in-app features behind its subscription paywall.

The company emailed customers on Thursday to tell them the Home and Away modes would only be available to Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Camera owners with a Ring Protect Plan subscription.

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

Bag 62% off + a free gift at Nord VPN

You can stream your favourite content without interruption, securely and privately with NordVPN’s birthday deal. The 2-year plan is now 62% off with a random free gift of 3 months or 1 year’s extra subscription time.

There’s no better time to take your streaming experience up a notch with our top recommended VPN service

  • NordVPN
  • 62% off + 3m or 1yr extra
  • £5.21/mo
Buy now

Furthermore, those same customers won’t even be able to access Amazon Alexa voice controls via the app without forking over monthly dues. This is the same Alexa that Amazon runs and is free to use pretty much everywhere.

Home Mode is essential, for example, as it tells the cameras you’re around and won’t trigger motion alarms when you’re innocently milling about in the living room. Likewise, the Away Mode is pretty important too, as activating it will ensure the cameras are recording at all times and any sensors you have set up around the home will be on the look out for motion.

The move hasn’t gone down well with hardware owners who’re naturally peeved that benefits that came with their purchase are being taken away.

Other features that are part of the hardware purchase price – including live view and motion detection – will remain outside of the paywall.

In the email I received on Thursday and further explained in a Q&A post, Ring told customers: “We’re writing to let you know about a change that might affect how you use your Ring device. Beginning March 29, 2023, Ring doorbells and cameras will require a Ring Protect Plan subscription to access the Home and Away Modes feature.

“Home and Away Modes allow you to set your Ring doorbells and cameras to Home or Away Mode and customise settings in the Ring app and Alexa. Learn more about Modes. You will not lose access to other features like Live View, Two-Way Talk, Motion Detection and Alerts.”

You might like…

Microsoft’s Activision deal set for EU approval without selling Call of Duty

Microsoft’s Activision deal set for EU approval without selling Call of Duty

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD 24/7 channel gets green light for Bahrain Grand Prix

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD 24/7 channel gets green light for Bahrain Grand Prix

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Apple Reality Pro headset could have these amazing Continuity features

Apple Reality Pro headset could have these amazing Continuity features

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey on TV and online

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey on TV and online

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Ooni Volt 12 brings pizza making indoors

Ooni Volt 12 brings pizza making indoors

David Ludlow 4 hours ago
MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) Rumours: Everything we know so far

MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) Rumours: Everything we know so far

Gemma Ryles 8 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.