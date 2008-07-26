RIM Adds iTunes Sync To BlackBerrys

Apple loses one major sales advantage.

I didn’t – but probably should’ve – seen this coming…



In its ever more intense battle for the hearts and minds of the consumer RIM has pulled out the big guns in its war with Apple and produced ‘BlackBerry Media Sync’, a synchronisation app which – most controversially – works with iTunes.



Yep, you heard that right – RIM is hopping aboard what is arguably Apple’s biggest unique feature and bringing it to Pearl, Curve and 8800 series owners as well as the impending Bold and touchscreen Thunder/Storm.



As you might expect, the solution isn’t perfect. It doesn’t play nice with either iTunes’ DRM laced tracks or support drag and drop (but then again, incredibly, neither does the iPhone) and video is off the list. That said, it works with playlists and will happily sync with all DRM-free music (WAV, MP3, AAC, M4A formats) as well as import album art. Whether podcasts work at this stage however is unknown. Minions?



Typically for a new piece of software Mac support isn’t yet ready, but then again neither is 64bit Windows or Linux – you’ll need 32bit XP or Vista for it to play nice.



No matter, RIM just brought down a truckload of worry on Apple and much as the Cupertino based giant may wish to bring out its legal eagles the fact is it faces heavy pressure from Europe to open up iTunes to third party devices anyway meaning it will probably have to grin and bear it.



Smart move RIM. Your move Apple…



Link:

BlackBerry Media Sync