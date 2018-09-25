The Ricoh GR III is designed to be the “ultimate snapshot camera”

Ricoh’s GR high-end point-and-shoot cameras have built up something of a cult reputation over the years, combining no-frills styling (we hope you like black!) with high-quality optics, excellent RAW performance and enthusiast-friendly manual shooting options galore. Now, the best part of a decade since the last model in the series was launched, Ricoh has announced that a brand new GR is in development: the Ricoh GR III.

Due to go on sale in early 2019, Ricoh says the GR III is being designed as the “ultimate snapshot camera”.

Read more: Ricoh GR

While specifications are subject to change in the run-up to its release, at the time of writing Ricoh is touting a newly-designed f/2.8 lens with a fixed focal length equivalent to 28mm, a new 24.24-megapixel primary colour filter APS-C CMOS sensor, and a new imaging engine – all of which it claims will improve image quality and the user experience.

Fans of the range will be pleased to note that the all-black everything design and overall styling remain intact (in fact, you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference between this and the 2011-launched GR II at a glance).

This unassuming look, coupled with the GR III’s compact size and fast wide-angle lens, should make it a great camera for street photography – but video fans can also record 1080p footage at 60fps, 30fps or 24fps.

The GR II was (and is) a fantastic camera, garnering a gushing review on this very site, and if Ricoh can build on that while keeping the price competitive, the GR III is likely to carve out the same sort of enthusiast-friendly niche as its predecessors.

Read more: Best compact cameras

That said, no price has yet been confirmed for the GR III; we expect that to be finalised closer to its launch. In the meantime, we’ll be sure to bring you any more developments in the run-up to release day.

Are you excited about the GR III? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.