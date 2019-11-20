Where to watch Rick and Morty season 4 tonight – on TV and online

How to watch Rick and Morty season 4 on TV and online

Your favourite animated inter-dimensional adventurers are back for another season. Here’s how you can watch Rick and Morty season 4 on TV and online.

Rick and Morty season 4 TV channel

A new deal between Channel 4 and Rick and Morty creators, Adult Swim, means the animated comedy series will be broadcast on Channel 4 when the new season begins tonight.

Rick and Morty season 4 time

The first episode of the new series starts at 10pm GMT on Wednesday, November 20.

How to live stream Rick and Morty season 4 − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream Rick and Morty season 4 via All 4:

Worried that you might not be able to access All 4 where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country. And we’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Where can I watch old Rick and Morty seasons?

Seasons one to three are currently available on Netflix. However, the new broadcasting deal could see them move to Channel 4’s streaming platform at some point in the future.

But, if you’re in the middle of a Netflix binge of the series, you’re safe! At least for now.

What is Rick and Morty about? Who is in the cast?

Fans have been waiting since 2017, when season three arrived in the UK, for more of the series’ concerning animated capers. Now, the wait is finally over.

Justin Roiland, who created the series alongside Dan Harmon, voices the titular characters Rick and Morty. Chris Parnell voices Morty’s father Jerry, Sarah Clarke voices Rick’s daughter, Beth and Spencer Grammer plays Morty’s sister, Summer.

The series follows the whole household, with its main focus being on the eponymous Rick and Morty. Rick is a mad scientist and Morty is his grandson, who ends up following him on a series of strange inter-dimensional adventures.

The comedy series evolved from an animated short, created by Roiland, which featured a darkly comedic spoof of the characters Doc Brown and Marty McFly from the Back to the Future film series.

Will there be more seasons?

It has been confirmed, there will be more Rick and Morty. Loads more, actually.

Justin Roiland tweeted the news last year, assuring fans that at least 70 more episodes are headed their way.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…