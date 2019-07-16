This discounted Rexing V1 dash cam on Prime Day will save you from bad drivers

A great dash cam can pay for itself 50 times over if the unforeseen happens while out driving. While we all hope it never comes into use, it pays to be prepared.

If you’re really looking to soup up your car’s dashboard with a high quality camera then look no further than the Rexing V1. It’s currently heavily discounted on Amazon for Prime Day 2019.

It offers a 2.4-inch LCD screen, but more importantly captures video at full HD 1080 at 30 frames per second, thanks to the Sony Exmoor 1MX323 sensor. There’s also a 170-degree wide angle lens with six layers of glass, ensuring it captures more of the on-road action.

The design offers a low profile to keep its eye on the road without distracting yours and there’s Dynamic Range recording to ensure you get the best image possible in all lighting conditions.

The company says: “Designed to be elusive to other drivers, the V1 stays discreet due to its sleek, black exterior and unpronounced interface. With a 140°(F) operating and a 160°(F) storage temperature, the V1 is ready to record in any climate.”

As with most dash cam’s it offers loop recording once the storage limit is reached on the memory card, with support maxing out at 256GB for the micro SD card (not included and San Disk cards aren’t compatible).

The cam delivers the added bonus of automatic accident detection, thanks to a built-in gravity sensor that can detect a collision. In that instance the video of the incident will be locked and you can’t tape over it.

There’s also 24-hour parking protection too and all of the footage recorded is timestamped too. There’s optional GPS software for precise location data and easy installation.

It’s certainly a favourite among Amazon customers, who’ve afforded it an average 4.3 out of 5 stars, with more than 7,000 reviews at the time of writing.

