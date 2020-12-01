Revealed: Xiaomi Mi 11 to be ‘one of the first’ Snapdragon 888 phones

Qualcomm has kicked off its Tech Summit for 2020 and along with the big Snapdragon 888 reveal, we also learned about one of the first devices that’ll sport the new chipset.

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun announced the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 will be one of the first devices to run on the new platform, claiming the smartphone would be “another cutting-edge product from us and loaded with various hardcore technologies”.

Little else was revealed about the phone, however the hint that it’ll be one of the first Snapdragon 888 devices seems to point to a fairly close release date, likely in the first few months of 2021.

“Snapdragon 888 is the most powerful mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies ever. In addition to the industry-leading 5G connectivity, it has brought groundbreaking breakthroughs and innovations in AI, gaming and camera. I’m glad that our new flagship smartphone Mi11 will be one of the first devices with Snapdragon 888″ said Lei Jun.

This isn’t too much of a surprise, as Xiaomi has revealed upcoming devices at Qualcomm’s events before and the phones usually ship with the latest chipsets. The Xiaomi Mi 10, which hit shelves earlier this year alongside a very good Pro version, were two of the earliest phones to pack the Snapdragon 865.

The phone’s chipset was heavily rumoured to be called the Snapdragon 875 prior to the event. We’re still waiting for a full rundown of features, however, we do know there’ll be improvements to the 5G connectivity, gaming performance and AI.

While the Mi 11 will likely be one of the first Snapdragon 888 phones, it might not be the first. Rumours are suggesting that Samsung is planning on unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S21 earlier than expected, possibly in January. While Samsung usually uses its in-house Exynos chips in the UK, other regions will most likely use the Snapdragon 888.

