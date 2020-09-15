Revealed: When will iOS 14 be available for your iPhone and iPad?

During the Time Flies event, Apple revealed when you’ll be able to download the full version of iOS 14 for your iPhones and iPads.

After a hefty period of beta and public testing, the final version of iOS 14 is coming very soon to everyone. Apple has announced that it will be able to download from Wednesday 16 September.

That means that even though we don’t have official details about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro yet, you won’t have to wait until those new phones get released to get your hands on the new software.

iOS 14 is available on all devices that ran iOS 13 and it’ll be available for all devices at the same time. No waiting around for it to receive carrier certification.

iOS 14 is a big upgrade, bringing a whole load of changes to the iPhone. This is the first time we’ve seen a new look homescreen since the very first version of the iPhone software.

With iOS 14 you can now place widgets on your homescreen. These are small tidbits of information that sit alongside your typical icons. They come in multiple sizes and until devs release their own we’ve only got Apple’s own ones to play with. Currently, there are widgets available for Music. Podcasts, Weather, News, TV and more. We’d suspect they’ll be a lot more available on the day of the iOS 14 release.

Another new feature is App Library, which lets you clear your homescreens and move apps you rarely use into auto-selected folders. This is a handy feature for those who are used to the app drawer on Android, as it works in a similar manner. We would like a bit more control over what goes into each folder, though.

Other changes include big updates to Messages, a rejigged Music UI, picture in picture for the iPhone and a load more Memojis.

