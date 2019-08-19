Revealed: Huawei’s new budget smartphone – the company’s next Y5?

Images and specifications for a new affordable phone from Huawei have surfaced, and it could be a good option for consumers on a tight budget.

The images in question were sourced from Chinese regulator TENAA and are unaccompanied by a name but bear the model number AMN-AL10. The closest match, based on what’s available from the Chinese phone maker right now, is the Huawei Y5 (2019), which uses a similar model name structure in ‘AMN-LX’, followed by a number. This, paired with the listed hardware points to a possible successor, or at the very least, a new entry in the company’s ‘Y’ series of phones.

The modest specifications show two variants: one with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and another with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both have a 5.71-inch screen with a 720 x 1520 resolution, plus a 2920mAh battery. As for the cameras, there’s a 13-megapixel snapper on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front; modest stuff but the bases seem covered.

Of course, we haven’t yet had the chance to review this unreleased phone just yet, so we can’t exactly be sure of how well it will stack up against the competition. Currently, our top pick out of the budget phones is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which has a great 48-megapixel camera— not to mention impressive performance, a long-lasting battery, and a sharp screen. The Moto G7 Plus is also a good option thanks to its classy hardware and good value, while the Moto G7 Power also offers phenomenal battery life.

Along with this lower-end device that’s just been unearthed, Huawei has two distinctly premium devices on the way: the Huawei Mate X and the Huawei Mate 30. The former will be one of the first foldables on the market, along with the Samsung Galaxy Fold, and it is now expected to launch in November.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 30 is your more conventional flagship. This model is rumoured to have at least four cameras on the rear, along with a new Kirin 985 chipset — and it will have to be an impressive bit of kit if Huawei wants to challenge the other flagships that 2019 still has in store, such as the iPhone 11 and the Google Pixel 4.

