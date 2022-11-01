 large image

Return to Monkey Island headlines mega November for Xbox Game Pass

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft may be aware that 2022 hasn’t been a great year for first-party Xbox games, but at least it’s still pumping out the goods for Game Pass subscribers.

The company has today revealed a bumper crop of 12 games joining the subscription service throughout the first half of November.

If you’re currently twiddling your fingers awaiting Starfield and Redfall in 2023, then the likes of Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors and Football Manager 2023 may help to tide you over.

Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC) just launched for the Nintendo Switch and Steam in September and is certainly a huge bonus for Game Pass subscribers. The point and click adventure game follows-on from legendary Lucasfilm Games titles like The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. That lands on Game Pass on November 8.

It’ll be joined by Football Manager 2023, with both the console and PC version of the game hitting Game Pass on day one. The timing couldn’t be better with the Premier League about to break up for the World Cup, but it does mean Football Manager 2022 (PC and Console) is leaving the platform this month. If you want to keep it, and your saved games, there’s 20% off it on the Xbox Store.

On November 10, Vampire Survivors (Console) makes the journey from PC to Xbox (as well as PC Game Pass from today). It’s an old-school arcade-style onslaught. You have to use the weapons at your disposal to fight-off hoards of vamps in the hundreds. The 16-bit-esque graphics add to the charm for this game, which as only gotten better since its initial launch in late 2021.

November Game Pass

Also available today are: The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC) as a day one launch, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (PC), and The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season (PC). Ghost Song (Cloud, Console, and PC) is another day one launch on November 3.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is adding Somerville (Console and PC) and Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) on November 15, Considering this only gets us through to the middle of the month, there may still be more announcements to come.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
