Return of the Jedi heads back to cinemas with an awesome new poster

Chris Smith

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi is returning to cinemas later this month to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its theatrical release.

While most of the announcements at Star Wars Celebration Europe have centred around the future of the franchise, this one is very much grounded in a past far, far away.

On April 28 you’ll be able to revisit the final film in the original trilogy, which chronicles the Rebels’ final efforts to overthrow the Empire, the last stand on Endor and Luke Skywalker’s confrontation with Darth Vader and The Emperor on the second Death Star.

In the UK, it’ll be in cinemas until May 1, so you’ll have a full long weekend to get your fill. In the US, the film will enjoy a slightly longer run until May 4. You’ll need to stay tuned to StarWars.com for news on the releases elsewhere.

The 40th Anniversary release is also being commemorated with new artwork, with a poster from celebrated Star Wars artist Matt Ferguson focusing on Luke and Darth Vader.

return of the jedi

“I’m so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with Empire,” says Ferguson. “For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But Return of the Jedi is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colours coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents.”

“The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters,” he continues in the blog post. “Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It’s all about the pull between good and evil.”

Elsewhere during SWCE, a new trio of Star Wars movies were confirmed with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Skywalker for one of them.

