Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Retailer listing says iPhone 13 will be available in under a month’s time

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

It doesn’t take a genius to look at Apple’s past flagship smartphone release dates and spot the pattern. Every non-SE iPhone since the iPhone 4S has been announced in September, aside from last year’s iPhone 12, which was pushed back a month thanks to the global pandemic.

All the same, Chinese site IT Home claims to have narrowed it down even further, thanks to retailer pre-order information screenshotted and posted to Weibo. 

The listing highlights that the iPhone 13 will come in four sizes – regular, mini, Pro and Pro Max as with this generation – and be available to pre-order on September 17, with units arriving in early adopters’ hands a week later, on Friday 24 September. The same retailer suggests AirPods 3 will follow shortly after, on Monday 30 September.

As Apple events usually take place on a Tuesday, that would suggest the event itself will be held on 14 September, with pre-orders opening at the end of the week. 

And while others have predicted the show will be a week earlier (presumably with the release date also bumped up), this schedule lines up with what leaker Jon Prosser’s site Front Page Tech has heard. A 17 September pre-order window is what the site’s sources have been reporting too, which means we should expect to see press invites drop in inboxes on Tuesday September 7.

You might like…

New iPhone 13 Face ID tech to work with masks and foggy glasses – report

New iPhone 13 Face ID tech to work with masks and foggy glasses – report

iPhone 13 cases confirm the big design changes to expect

iPhone 13 cases confirm the big design changes to expect

There will be no Touch ID on the iPhone 13

There will be no Touch ID on the iPhone 13

There is one other thing that this leak seems to confirm: the next iPhone will indeed be the iPhone 13, and not the iPhone 12S as has been occasionally suggested – and not without logical reason. Back in June, a survey of over 3000 Apple product fans found that one in five would be put off buying the new iPhone if it had the ‘unlucky’ number 13 in the title. Apple, it seems, is preparing to call these superstitious fans’ bluff. 

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade with bylines scattered across the web. Previously Deputy Editor at Alphr, he's now a freelancer writing about phones, drones and everything in betwee…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.