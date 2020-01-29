Resident Evil 8 leak hints at first-person perspective, werewolves and more

A leak has emerged for Resident Evil 8 which teases a return to the first-person perspective of its predecessor alongside a bunch of other exciting features.

After a relatively stagnant period in the previous generation, Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise redefined itself with Resident Evil 7. It was both a sequel and soft reboot which introduced all-new characters and mechanics for a wonderfully refreshing take on the series.

It was a critical and commercial success, and if recent leaks ring true, has led Capcom to create a thrilling sequel in its image with returning characters and a continuing story. Take everything we’re about to discuss with a pinch of salt for now, since nothing is confirmed.

This new report claims that the first-person perspective will return along protagonist Ethan, who had one hell of a bad time with The Baker Family in Resident Evil 7. Chris Redfield will also return after making a brief appearance in the last entry and its downloadable content.

It also reports that supernatural creatures such as werewolves and ghosts will make an appearance, with the latter acting as an apparition that will chase Ethan throughout the campaign. We imagine they’ll all be spliced up with a chemical virus of some sort, too.

One of the most exciting parts is the return of classic Zombies, something we sorely missed in Resi 7. The Moulded proved to be worthy adversaries, but stopped being scary after you fought them for the hundredth time. It needed more variety, and it seems Capcom is taking such critique on board.

There’s always a chance that Resident Evil 8 will be revealed later this year with PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon. Resident Evil 3 Remake is due to launch in April, so Capcom’s survival horror slate will be clean and ready for new blood. If this leak is true, we’re definitely in for a wild, spooky ride.

