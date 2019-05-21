Resident Evil 4, 1 and 0 finally arrive on Switch: One of the best survival horror games is finally mobile

Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil and Resident Evil 4 have been released for the Nintendo Switch, giving fans old and new the chance to play some of the best Resident Evil games in the franchise on Nintendo’s hybrid Switch console.

After the raging success of Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake, the survival horror trio is a very welcome addition to the Switch, letting fans get more familiar with with what came before.

However, the price could make you wince, as each game will set you back £30, while a bundle pack will give you Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0 for £60, with a physical cartridge for Resident Evil 0.. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, considering each release is a port of an earlier re-release of the games, adding little in the way of new content.

Each of the ports are fairly straight forward, and unfortunate Resident Evil 4 doesn’t have the motion controls added in the stellar Wii addition, which feels like a missed opportunity considering the Switch has great motion controllers in the form of its JoyCon controllers.

Even knowing that it’s hard not to be excited at the idea of playing Resident Evil 4 on the move, however, and I’m excited about the prospect of terrifying some fellow commuters with the first appearance of Dr. Salvador, better known by his nickname of “Guy with a big chainsaw and a bag on his head.”

All three of the games are worth playing, and you can see the clear evolution of the franchise. While it risks me getting elitist, these are the three games I’d suggest before playing Resident Evil 7 and the current-generation remake of Resident Evil 2, which sits up on the throne as the very best Resident Evil game on the market.

Want to try a piece of history? Get to the Nintendo Eshop now. Remember to say hi to Dr. Salvador for me.