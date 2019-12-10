Capcom has been on a magnificent streak recently, releasing revivals and new entries in its beloved franchises to both critical and commercial acclaim. The Japanese giant has felt unstoppable this generation, so it’s super exciting to see them dishing out another potential classic in the form of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Having been confirmed by Capcom in the latest State of Play broadcast, Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know Resident Evil 3 Remake including all the latest news, release date, trailers, gameplay and more.

What is the Resident Evil 3 Remake?

Resident Evil 3 is a complete remake of the survival horror classic. It takes place during the same time as it predecessor, yet follows a completely different cast of characters as they try and survive amidst the zombie outbreak.

It will once again feature Jill Valentine as she is chased relentlessly across Raccoon City by the seemingly unstoppable Nemesis, an enemy who puts Mr. X to shame. He’s a monstrous creature with thing on his mind – making Jill’s life an absolute misery. Other familiar faces such as Brad Vickers and Carlos Oliveira will also make a welcome return.

Resident Evil 2 Remake was a complete reinvention of the original experience, yet kept the same characters, narrative and locations of the 1998 classic with a handful of notable exceptions. Either way, it was still a positively brilliant survival horror outing in every way. If Nemesis can replicate even a small portion of this success, we’re in for an absolute treat.

Resident Evil 3 Remake release date – when is it coming out?

Capcom has confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake will be launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3, 2020.

Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer – How does it look?

Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay – How does it look?

Capcom is staying true to the franchises’ tried-and-true formula with Resident Evil 3 Remake, and we definitely can’t blame them. Last year’s re-imagining of Leon’s debut was an absolutely fantastic combination of freeform exploration and punchy, bare-knuckle gunplay. While you’ll return to familiar locations such as the Raccoon City Police Department and specific areas of the metropolis, everything else is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

We’re incredibly eager to explore a vast, modern rendition of Raccoon City for the first time, taking in the dark, rain-drenched streets swarming with the undead. Moment-to-moment action players will be keenly aware of, albeit with a few major changes. Jill has a more nuanced dodge move for avoiding the jaws of zombies, while the larger locale should allow for additional exploration and possibly some side quests, if we’re lucky. That’s all speculation on our part, though.

