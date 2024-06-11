Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7 coming to iPhone and Mac

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 7 is coming soon to iOS and Mac OS, with Resident Evil 2 Remake up next.

While Apple was busy announcing iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and a whole bunch of AI (that’s Apple Intelligence, by the way) features, Capcom slipped out a dual announcement that might just be even more exciting to a certain breed of iPhone or Mac user.

The Japanese game developer announced that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 Remake are next up on the glossy port list, following on from Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village.

First up will be Resident Evil 7, which is listed on the App Store as coming July 2. That means you can register your interest right now. Resident Evil 2 Remake is merely mentioned as “also currently in development for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.”

As before, you’ll need at least an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro Max to play these games on the go, whilst you’ll need an Apple silicon (M1 and upwards) iPad or Mac to blow the experience up.

Like those preceding games, you’ll be able to play a portion of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 Remake for free, with an in-app purchase unlocking the full game.

New this time will be a fresh Auto Fire feature, which promises to make playing the games on a touchscreen a little more approachable by automatically shooting after aiming at enemies for a set period of time. Our advice would still be to hook up your console controller, but it’s nice that Capcom is thinking of this stuff.

Resident Evil 7 is the direct precursor to Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8), with the same core characters and the same first person perspective. It’s widely held to be a better game than its sequel, especially its first section, which sees you stuck in a creepy old house with a psychotic hillbilly family.

This version bundles the main game and the Not A Hero story DLC together, while there’ll also be a Gold Edition upgrade available that will expand the game further. This will supply the End of Zoe, Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the 5-Coin Set, Survival Pack, and Madhouse difficulty mode.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is also a predecessor of sorts, preceding Resident Evil 4 Remake with its focus on Leon Kennedy, and with a similar brand of third person action. It’s a bit less shooty and a little more puzzle focused than its sequel, but it’s similarly brilliant.

You might like…

Apple introduces dedicated Passwords app with macOS Sequoia

Apple introduces dedicated Passwords app with macOS Sequoia

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
iPhone XR and XS live on in iOS 18, amid Google brags over OS support

iPhone XR and XS live on in iOS 18, amid Google brags over OS support

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Apple Vision Pro is finally making its way to the UK

Jessica Gorringe 14 hours ago
iPadOS 18: All the top new features revealed at WWDC 24

iPadOS 18: All the top new features revealed at WWDC 24

Max Parker 15 hours ago
What are Genmoji and Image Playground? New Apple AI features explained

What are Genmoji and Image Playground? New Apple AI features explained

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
WatchOS 11 Revealed: Big new features coming to Apple Watch

WatchOS 11 Revealed: Big new features coming to Apple Watch

Thomas Deehan 15 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words