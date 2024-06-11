Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7 coming to iPhone and Mac

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 7 is coming soon to iOS and Mac OS, with Resident Evil 2 Remake up next.

While Apple was busy announcing iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and a whole bunch of AI (that’s Apple Intelligence, by the way) features, Capcom slipped out a dual announcement that might just be even more exciting to a certain breed of iPhone or Mac user.

The Japanese game developer announced that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil 2 Remake are next up on the glossy port list, following on from Resident Evil 4 Remake and Resident Evil Village.

First up will be Resident Evil 7, which is listed on the App Store as coming July 2. That means you can register your interest right now. Resident Evil 2 Remake is merely mentioned as “also currently in development for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.”

As before, you’ll need at least an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro Max to play these games on the go, whilst you’ll need an Apple silicon (M1 and upwards) iPad or Mac to blow the experience up.

Like those preceding games, you’ll be able to play a portion of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 Remake for free, with an in-app purchase unlocking the full game.

New this time will be a fresh Auto Fire feature, which promises to make playing the games on a touchscreen a little more approachable by automatically shooting after aiming at enemies for a set period of time. Our advice would still be to hook up your console controller, but it’s nice that Capcom is thinking of this stuff.

Resident Evil 7 is the direct precursor to Resident Evil Village (aka Resident Evil 8), with the same core characters and the same first person perspective. It’s widely held to be a better game than its sequel, especially its first section, which sees you stuck in a creepy old house with a psychotic hillbilly family.

This version bundles the main game and the Not A Hero story DLC together, while there’ll also be a Gold Edition upgrade available that will expand the game further. This will supply the End of Zoe, Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the 5-Coin Set, Survival Pack, and Madhouse difficulty mode.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is also a predecessor of sorts, preceding Resident Evil 4 Remake with its focus on Leon Kennedy, and with a similar brand of third person action. It’s a bit less shooty and a little more puzzle focused than its sequel, but it’s similarly brilliant.