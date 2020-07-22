Report: iPhone to get big Android camera feature, but not with iPhone 12

While all eyes are on the upcoming iPhone 12, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has detailed some of Apple’s plans for big camera upgrades coming in the future.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple could be set to include a periscope camera lens on an iPhone coming out in 2022 with parts coming from South Korean lens supplier Semco. If that turns out to be true then the iPhone 14 (or whatever it’s called) could finally catch up to Android rivals when it comes to zoom skills.

A Periscope lens is a great way of improving zoom levels from phones without adding too much bulk and we’ve seen this method used on big releases from the likes of Huawei, Samsung and Oppo. They work by reflecting light across a mirror and then into the sensor, rather than by having the lens directly above the sensor.

Up to this point Apple hasn’t really played about too much with zooming and focal lengths, aside from offering a 2x ‘telephoto’ option. Phones that have used this periscope method, like the Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, can get far closer to a subject without sacrificing as much detail as when digitally zoomed.

The same report also suggests that the iPhone 12 will utilise a different focussing method to give better autofocus. We expect Apple to release a whole bunch of new iPhones later this year alongside the release of iOS 14. Rumours suggest we could see four different sizes, some with 5G support and possible 120Hz displays. However that last point still seems to be up in the air at this stage.

The high-end Pro models are said to feature a LiDAR depth sensor similar to the one found on the iPad Pro alongside a triple camera setup. We’re expecting these phones to come out, or at least be announced, in either September or October.

