Apple’s entire 2020 iPhone lineup will embrace OLED, report claims

Apple is almost ready to go all-in with OLED, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal has claimed that Apple is preparing to ditch LCD displays in favour of OLED displays, but not quite yet. We’re going to have to wait until next year.

Citing “people familiar with [the company’s] production plans”, the WSJ reports that “Apple is likely to drop LCD displays altogether in its 2020 iPhone lineup in favor of organic light-emitting diode displays that allow for more flexible handset design”.

Apple first embraced OLED in 2017 with the iPhone X, and two out of three of its latest iPhones − the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max − feature an OLED display. The cheaper iPhone XR, meanwhile, has an LCD screen.

“It’s clear, if you’ve got the two phones side-by-side the OLED panel looks noticeably better,” we wrote in our head-to-head comparison of the XS and XR.

“Colours on OLEDs are brighter and contrast is better. HDR content also looks superior thanks to the ability of OLED to display perfect blacks. However, the Liquid Retina display is by no means terrible, even though the resolution 1792 x 828 is fairly low.”

It’s far too early for us to have a clear idea of what we can expect from Apple in 2020, but early (very early) leaks have suggested that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup won’t be especially different to the company’s 2018 lineup.

All of this suggests that Apple is saving any big changes for 2020.

We’ve already seen several reports claiming that Apple will launch a 5G handset in 2020 at the earliest, and allegedly disappointing sales of the XR suggest Apple needs to pull something big out of the bag to get consumers excited about the iPhone again.

