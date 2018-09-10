Report: Galaxy S10 to feature most advanced in-display fingerprint sensor yet

A Samsung phone with an in-display fingerprint sensor has been rumoured for years, but it appears the tech will be worth the wait if and when it arrives in the Galaxy S10 next year.

A new report from ETNews (via PhoneArena) in Samsung’s Korean homeland claims the third-generation Qualcomm ultrasonic scanner will power the advanced biometric feature in the S10. That would make it the most advanced under-display fingerprint sensor we’ve seen in a phone yet.

Previous reports have suggested that Samsung prefers the ultrasonic tech – which creates a 3D image of a finger and hence more reliable – over an optical solution, but the news here is the potential inclusion of a third-generation iteration of the Qualcomm tech.

According to the sources in Korea, the S10 will be the first phone to include this version of the ultrasonic scanner. How this will improve upon the second-gen scanner remains to be seen.

The second edition was able to work on thicker OLED displays, so it seems safe to assume that there’ll be an improvement here. That would mean Samsung could include the tech without sacrificing the display’s durability. The second-gen model also includes the ability to unlock the device underwater, while it can detect blood flow and pulse data.

Right now, it appears as if the in-display fingerprint sensor will be the headline feature for the Galaxy S10 when it is launched in early 2019.

We’re also expecting to see a triple lens camera on at least one of the three rumoured models likely to take centre stage, while 5G readiness has also been tipped in recent weeks.

What are you expecting from the Samsung Galaxy S10 release? Is now the time for an in-display fingerprint scanner to be introduced? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.