Replacing MacBook Air 2018 battery gets easier, but you still can’t do it yourself

Sometimes, in the tech world and in general life, progress means giving up things we actually quite liked about products. For example, user-replaceable batteries in Apple’s laptops. Remember those?

Thanks to internal reengineering that has allowed the company to create slimmer-and-lighter designs, we now have to go to visit the Apple Store every time we need a new battery. In the case of Apple’s new MacBook Air, that process was tricky even for the company’s Geniuses. Previously it required the company to remove and replace the entire top of the keyboard.

However, Apple has now developed a new solution that enables authorised service providers to remove the glue from inside the frame, making it possible to attach a new battery without wasting the keyboard topper. The word comes from MacRumors who noted the change within Apple’s internal service guide for the new MacBook Pro.

Given how Apple has been talking up how environmentally friendly the MacBook Air is, these is a necessary step and cuts down on a whole lot of potential waste.

The chassis for the device is now made with 100% recycled aluminium, while there’s 35% more recycled plastic in components like the speakers, and all of the tin in the motherboard is recycled too. Whether Apple has made the battery move with environmental friendliness in mind remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn’t hurt the company’s claims that this is the greenest Mac ever.

Unfortunately, it still isn’t as easy as turning a little lever with a coin and whipping out that battery whenever it ran out of juice. Those days are unlikely ever to return.

