Renders show Samsung’s Tab S8 Ultra with a notch

The dreaded notch has made its way over to Samsung tablets, according to recent renders.

Samsung seems to be taking notes from Apple – and not in a good way – as recent renders are showing that the company’s newest tablet will include a notch.

It seems that Samsung is working on three tablets, with the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ being the replacements to the Tab S7 and Tab S7+. But this time, there will be a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which will stand as the flagship model out of the three and have a notch thrown in for good measure.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Credit: 91Mobile

Funnily enough, not even the current iPad 9 or iPad Mini 6 include notches, so it seems that Samsung has taken Apple’s love of the notch to another level.

According to reports by 91Mobile, the notch is not actually for any form of facial recognition but it is where the front-facing camera will live. It seems that Samsung hasn’t completely cracked the under-display camera system, and since the bezels have thinned out even more on this tablet, it seems that the notch was needed simply to fit the camera in.

Looking at what else the tablet has to offer, it will have a 14.6-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ will have 11-inch and 12.4-inch displays, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Credit: 91Mobile

There also appears to be a magnetic strip for the S Pen, alongside a USB-C port and no headphone jack. There also is a camera module on the back of the tablets.

Do keep in mind though that these are just renders and the finished tablet could look a little different when it’s officially announced. This also explains a few of the missing features here, such as the lack of magnetic connectors.

