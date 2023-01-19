 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Remember Apple Music Classical? It could finally be arriving soon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Back in April 2021 Apple purchased the classical music streaming service Primephonic with a view to launching its own Apple Music-branded dedicated platform.

Primephonic duly closed down in September that year ahead of a planned relaunch under the Apple banner, but despite the promise of the alternative service landing in early 2022, it’s still absent a year on.

Well, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, judging by the the latest iOS 16.3 beta. The iSoftware Updates Twitter account (via Apple Insider) delved into the strings in the music app and found it had been renamed as Apple Music Classical, as opposed to just Apple Classical.

That doesn’t necessarily suggest it’ll arrive within iOS 16.3 because we’d probably be seeing more evidence of it within the beta which is now a release candidate, but it does suggest Apple is still hard at work on the service.

If Apple Music Classical were to arrive in iOS 16.3, which will launch to the public next week Apple has confirmed, we’d have expected the company to promote it when the announcement of its new HomePod speaker earlier this week.

Apple still hasn’t revealed its intentions for the service, whether it’ll be bundled into Apple Music or launched as a standalone option. When the acquisition was announced in April 2021, Primephonic said it was selling up to reach a wider audience of classical music fans.

The company wrote: “As a classical-only startup, we can not reach the majority of global classical listeners, especially those that listen to many other music genres as well. We therefore concluded that in order to achieve our mission, we need to partner with a leading streaming service that encompasses all music genres and also shares our love for classical music. Today, we are therefore thrilled to share a great step forward in our mission – Primephonic is joining Apple Music!

“We are working on an amazing new classical music experience from Apple for early next year, but unfortunately, the Primephonic service will be taken offline starting September 7. You may continue to use it at no charge until then.”

You might like…

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) vs HomePod Mini: Do the new upgrades matter?

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) vs HomePod Mini: Do the new upgrades matter?

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Apple HomePod vs HomePod (2nd Gen): What’s new and different?

Apple HomePod vs HomePod (2nd Gen): What’s new and different?

Kob Monney 1 day ago
What is Apple Music Sing? The karaoke feature explained

What is Apple Music Sing? The karaoke feature explained

Chris Smith 1 month ago
What is Apple Music Voice Plan?

What is Apple Music Voice Plan?

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.