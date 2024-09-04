Remarkable Paper Pro injects a little colour into our favourite E-Ink tablet

Remarkable has announced the Paper Pro, the follow-up to what we reckon is the best E-Ink tablet on the market, and it’s adding a colour display.

Ever since the Remarkable 2 launched in early 2023, it’s been our favourite E-Ink tablet. No Kindle, Kobo, or Boox has been able to match its combination of distraction-free writing, elegant UI, and beautiful screen.

Now the company has announced its next-gen E-Ink tablet, the Remarkable Paper Pro. The biggest addition here has to be a custom 11.8-inch colour E-Ink display, which Remarkable calls its Canvas Color display.

We’ve seen such colour E-Ink displays before, most recently in the Onyx Boox Go Color 7 and the Kobo Libra Colour, and such screens tend to bring digital comic books, illustrated books, and book covers to life.

This is a bigger device than the Remarkable 2, with a 196.6 x 274.1 x 5.1mm footprint and a weight of 525g (vs 188 x 246 x 4.7mm and 403.5g). It might be less portable, but it does feature a stylish new anodised aluminium and glass design.

Image: Remarkable

Remarkable also goes big on the writing experience of course, and it cites the potential to “express, visualize, and arrange thoughts” using colour. Think “signing a contract in blue pen, marking up a report in red ink, or adding eye-catching yellow highlights to meeting or study notes”.

Remarkable’s bespoke display can support nine blendable colours when writing, and thousands when reading. It also claims to take a fundamentally different approach to other colour eReader displays. Rather than place a filter over a black screen, the Remarkable Paper Pro display apparently moves around colored ink particles inside the display for a more natural, printed newspaper page feeling.

The benefits of this approach over an LCD or LED, meanwhile, are the lack of eye strain from bright lights, though Remarkable has provided a new adjustable reading light that softly illuminates the display. That was one of the key omissions from the Remarkable 2, so we’re glad to see it.

The company also claims to have boosted responsiveness to 12ms, which is a 40% improvement on the Remarkable 2. It’s obviously quite a bit bigger (11.8 vs 10.3mm), and it also reduces the distance between the pen tip and the ink to less than 1mm, so it should feel even more like you’re writing on the screen.

Remarkable has always provided excellent writing software, and with the Remarkable Paper Pro the company is promising dozens of built-in templates, as well as the ability to arrange your notes using folders and tags. Handwritten and typed notes can be combined on the one page, and you can continue your work on the desktop and mobile apps.

On the accessory front, Remarkable is offering new Markers and a new Type Folio keyboard.

When it comes to security, the Remarkable Paper Pro encrypts files automatically, while bot boot up and file transfers are also protected.

Elsewhere, the Remarkable Paper Pro supplies 64GB of storage (up from 8GB), and runs on a faster 1.8 GHz quad core Cortex-A53 processor with double the RAM (2GB). Its still offering two weeks of battery life.

The Remarkable Paper Pro is available to order today from the company’s website, and you can have it bundled with a Marker for £389 / $579 or a Marker Plus for £429 / $629. That’s pretty competitive with the likes of the Onyx Boox Air 3 C.

As always, stay tuned for our review.