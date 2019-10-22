Relive your embarrassing student life with The Sims 4: Discover University expansion

Electronic Arts has announced the eighth major expansion pack for The Sims 4 in the form of Discover University, and it’s coming our way next month.

Relive the times of shameless self discovery and eating nothing but cheap ramen noodles with this upcoming expansion when it launches for PC and Mac on November 15. Console releases will follow shortly after in December and will incorporate all of the same features found on other versions.

Discover University will introduce a variety of new features both mechanical and cosmetic, including the debut of two explorable schools – Britechester University and Foxbury Institute. Both institutes will feature a wide range of facilities perfect for re-enacting student life.

“As Sims start this new chapter in their lives in The Sims 4 Discover University, they’ll have plenty to learn both inside and outside of the classroom. Whether they’re studying hard or playing hard, Sims will become their best selves and discover experiences that will shape them into what they want to become,” reads a press release from Electronic Arts.

A lot of time will be spent preparing your young and passionate sims for real life, enrolling them in classes involving teaching, law, engineering and goodness knows what else. It’s all about getting that fabled honours degree and leaving it in a drawer for years immediately afterwards.

It isn’t all about studying, though. Discover University will be filled with optional activities such as exploring the campus, playing pranks on your rivals and likely getting involved in a handful of crazy parties. Sure sounds like student life to us.

You can also customise your student accomodation with new furniture, building options and settlements that can all be themed after your personal aesthetic. When I was at university I was really into Breaking Bad, but I doubt that’s a thing in The Sims 4.

